Forward Mohammed Naeem gets first league goal for Halmstad BK in away win against Norrkoping

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem got his first goal in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season after scoring in Halmstad BK victory over IFK Norrkoping on Monday.

The 26-year-old netted the winning goal for his side as they claimed a 2-1 triumph in the matchday 14 fixture at the Platinumcars Arena in Norrkoping.

After a tight and balanced first-half with no goal, Halmstad broke the deadlock five minutes into the second period through forward Viktor Granath.

The home side levelled proceedings in the 81st minute when Danish midfielder Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati got the ball behind the back of the net.

Naeem was brought on in the first half following an injury to Joel Allansson in the 32nd minute.

He scored the match-winner in the additional minutes of the game after he was set up by Iraq international midfielder Amir Al-Ammari.

Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh played the entire duration of the match while compatriot Thomas Boakye was an unused substitute for Halmstad.

Naeem joined Halmstad in December last year after winning the top-scorer in the Swedish third-tier league with Sandviken IF.