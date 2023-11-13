Forward Mohammed Naeem secures vital point for Halmstad in draw against Hammarby

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem played a pivotal role for Halmstad BK in their 2-2 draw against Hammarby IF in the Sweden Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The 27-year-old not only assisted in the opening goal but also scored the equalizer, securing a crucial point for his team in the last game of the season.

Viktor Granath netted the first goal, set up by Naeem, while Nahir Besara equalized for Hammarby before halftime at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

Despite Viktor Djukanovic putting Hammarby ahead, Naeem's goal in the 67th minute was to cancel it.

Swedish-Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo played the entire minutes of the match for Halmstad, while Ghanaian player Thomas Boakye was an unused substitute.

Halmstad finished the campaign on the 12th position on the league standings with 36 points from 30 matches, securing them a place in the Swedish Allsvenskan next season.

Naeem's display ensured an impressive performance, taking his season tally to eight goals in 26 matches for Halmstad.