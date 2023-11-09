Forward Osman Bukari makes return to Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Red Star Belgrade forward Osman Bukari is making a comeback for the Black Stars after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the October games.

He has been named in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Black Stars fans are thrilled with the news, as Bukari is known for giving his all when playing for the national team. His return is anticipated to make a positive impact in the crucial games this month.

Bukari missed the previous matches where the Black Stars suffered defeats of 2-0 and 4-0 against the USA. Black Stars are now in a desperate position, needing to bounce back and make a strong start to the qualifiers. Bukari's presence is expected to be a significant boost in achieving this goal.

Impressively, the Red Star Belgrade forward has been in great form at the club level, scoring two goals in four Champions League games and contributing five goals and four assists in all competitions.

Fans are hopeful that Bukari will replicate his club success in the upcoming matches against Madagascar on November 17 in Kumasi and Comoros four days later in Moroni.

Since making his Black Stars debut in 2021, Bukari has made 13 appearances with five goal contributions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.