Forward Patrick Agyemang close to joining English Championship outfit Derby County

English Championship outfit Derby County is on the verge of securing the services of USA international of Ghanaian descent Patrick Agyemang.

Derby County are keen on bolstering their squad for the new campaign in an attempt to make a meaningful impact. However, the Championship club are said to have won the race to snap up the talented attacker.

Agyemang has been impressive in the ongoing Major League Soccer camping for Charlotte FC, scoring six goals and providing an assist in 16 appearances.

He caught the attention of several clubs including Ipswich Town and KRC Genk, but Derby County are said to be in pole position to sign the USA-Ghanaian forward. The club will roughly pay $7 million to snap up the forward.

The 24-year-old forward has previously been on the radar of several English second-division clubs over the past year. He’s been one of Charlotte FC’s best attacking threats over his three MLS seasons, totaling 17 goals and four assists in 59 league appearances

Agyemang is currently with the U.S. men’s national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he’s scored twice in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. The Connecticut native has helped the Americans reach the quarterfinal round, where they will face Costa Rica on Sunday night.

Derby County avoided relegation back to EFL League One last season, finishing outside of the relegation zone by one point. John Eustace’s Rams will open the 2025-26 Championship season at Stoke City on August 9.