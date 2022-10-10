Forward Prince Obeng Ampem scores first goal of the season in Rijeka away victory at Gorica

Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem was in splendid form as he helped NK Rijeka to overpower HNK Gorica in the Croatian Football League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign when the Rijeka recorded an emphatic 2-0 victory over Gorica.

Ampem got the opening goal of the match for the away side in the 56th minute after connecting a pass from defender Alen Grgic.

Rijeka continued with their dominance in the second half of the encounter as they doubled their lead twelve minutes later.

Alen Halilovic added the second and final goal for the visitors as he converted a penalty kick at the Stadion Radnik.

The former WAFA SC player has a goal and three assists in 11 appearances for Rijeka in the Croatian top-tier this season.

He also provided one assist in two matches during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications.