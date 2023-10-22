Forward Richmond Tachie scores in Kaiserslautern's defeat to Dusseldorf in seven-goal thriller

German-born Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie netted his second goal in the Bundesliga Two this season in 1. FC Kaiserslautern defeat to Fortuna Dussefdorf on Saturday.

Kaiserslautern threw away a three-goal advantage to lose 4-3 to Dusseldorf at the end of the round 10 fixture at the Merkur-Spiel Arena.

Tachie got the breakthrough for Kaiserslautern in the 21st minute before an own goal by defender Jamil Siebert doubled their lead on the half-hour mark.

German forward Marlon Ritter increased the tally for the visitors in the 32nd minute, but Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka pulled one back before the interval.

Defender Matthias Zimmermann scored four minutes after recess to reduce the deficit before midfielder Felix Klaus restored parity in the 57th minute.

Tanaka scored his second goal of the day to win the match for Dussefdorf as he completed the remarkable comeback in the 63rd minute following an assist from Vincent Vermeij.

German-born Ghanaian duo Ragnar Ache and Aaron Opoku featured in the game for Kaiserslautern with former starting and the latter coming on as a substitute.

Tachie has scored two goals and delivered two assists after eight appearances for Kaiserslautern in the German second-tier this campaign.