Forward Ropapa Mensah earns a spot in USL League One team of the week

Ghanaian attacker Ropapa Mensah has been named in the USL League One team of the week following his impressive outing for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward scored and assisted in Chattanooga's 2-0 victory against Forward Madison SC in the USL One last Wednesday.

The former Inter Allies FC player got the opening goal of the match to put the hosts in front in the 37th minute mark following a free-kick.

Mensah played full throttle for the Boys in Brown as he provided the second goal after setting up Jamaican midfielder Chevone Marsh.

The 2-0 win takes Chattanooga to the 10th position of the league standings with 11 points from 11 matches.

Mensah, so far this season, has netted three goals and also delivered one assist in fourteen games for Chattanooga.