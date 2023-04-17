Forward Theophilus Anoba named MOTM in Medeama win over Karela United

Winger Theophilus Anoba was named the man of the match for his impressive performance in Medeama SC's 1-0 win over Karela United at Akoon Park on Sunday.

The home side moved up from third to second place in the league standings with 44 points, just three behind the leaders Aduana FC. Meanwhile, Karela United dropped two places to 12th in the standings with 32 points, only one point above the relegation zone.

Medeama SC took the lead from the penalty spot, with Vincent Atinga scoring from 12 yards to give the Yellow and Mauves a 1-0 advantage. Despite a valiant effort from Karela United, they were unable to find an equalizer and went into the half-time break trailing by a goal.

The second half saw no further goals, as Medeama SC held on for the victory. The win puts them in a strong position to challenge for the top spot in the league, while Karela United will need to improve their performances to avoid the threat of relegation.

Medeama SC will be hoping to continue their winning streak as they travel to play Accra Lions FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday