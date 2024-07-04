Foster Apetorgbor: 16-year-old aims to make greater impact than Aziz Issah in CAF Confederation Cup

Nsoatreman FC’s teenage sensation, Foster Apetorgbor, has expressed his determination to exceed the achievements of Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Apetorgbor, who played a pivotal role in Nsoatreman’s triumph in the Ghana FA Cup, is set to make his debut in the continental competition next season.

Abdul Aziz Issah, an 18-year-old standout for Dreams FC, was instrumental in their MTN FA Cup victory and made significant contributions in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping his team reach the semifinals last season. Issah emerged as the joint top scorer of the tournament with four goals and was named in the young team of the competition.

Inspired by Issah’s success, 16-year-old Apetorgbor is determined to make an even greater impact. “I’m working hard to surpass Abdul Aziz Issah’s achievement in the Confederation Cup with Dreams FC,” Apetorgbor told Kessben FM.

Nsoatreman FC will participate in the Confederation Cup for the first time in their history after securing their inaugural Ghana FA Cup title. They clinched the trophy in a thrilling final against Bofoakwa Tano, with Apetorgbor scoring the decisive penalty.

Apetorgbor, a final-year student at Kumasi High School, has managed to balance his academic commitments with his burgeoning football career. He joined Nsoatreman FC during the January transfer window and made 17 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, earning two Player of the Month awards for his exceptional performances.

With his sights set on the CAF Confederation Cup, Apetorgbor aims to lead Nsoatreman FC to new heights and establish himself as a rising star in African football.