Foundation to be launched in honour of late Ghana international Christian Atsu

The legacy of late Ghana international Christian Atsu is set to be honoured with the launch of the Christian Atsu Foundation in March 2025.

This initiative comes two years after Atsu tragically lost his life in a devastating earthquake on February 6, 2023, just hours after scoring a dramatic last-minute goal for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa.

Following the earthquake, which claimed many lives, the search for Atsu ended with the heartbreaking news of his passing announced by his manager, Nana Sechere.

In the aftermath of his untimely death, discussions about establishing a foundation to continue his philanthropic efforts gained momentum.

Sechere emphasized the foundation's goal of continuing the charitable work that Atsu was passionate about.

"The foundation is basically continuing with the good works that Christian started," he stated in an interview with SuperSport, highlighting the intention to ensure that Atsu's name and contributions endure.

With support from the clubs he played for, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and FC Porto, the foundation aims to implement various projects, particularly in Ghana.

Sechere noted that the careful planning of the foundation's launch was crucial to ensure its sustainability.