Four coaches in contention for NASCO Coach of the Month award

The Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month nominees for November have been announced, and four coaches are in contention for the award.

Leading the pack is coach Christopher Ennin of Berekum Chelsea, who guided his team to four victories and a draw in five matches. Notably, Ennin's side won two consecutive away games during the month of November.

Next up is FC Samartex's coach Nurudeen Amadu, whose team had an impressive home form in November. They won three matches, lost one, and drew one in five games.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey, coach of Nations FC, also had a successful November, leading his team to four wins and one defeat.

Finally, Accra Lions' coach Tanko Ibrahim oversaw three victories, one draw, and one loss in November.

The winner of the NASCO Coach of the Month award will take home a 43-inch NASCO television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited. Last month's winner was coach Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman FC.