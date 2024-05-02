Four Egyptian clubs scramble for Dreams FC prodigy Aziz Issah's signature

Four Egyptian clubs are embroiled in a heated scramble for the coveted signature of Dreams FC prodigy Aziz Issah.

Zamalek, Pyramid FC, Al Masry, and Al Ahly have all thrown their hats into the ring, initiating contacts with the talented midfielder as they vie for his services.

The emergence of this four-way tug-of-war underscores the widespread recognition of Issah's exceptional talent and potential impact on the Egyptian football scene.

Having showcased his prowess in the CAF Confederation Cup with Dreams FC, where he played a pivotal role in their historic run to the semi-finals, Issah has captured the attention of these powerhouse clubs with his impressive performances.

The 18-year-old scored four goals and provided two assists in 12 games.

Zamalek, buoyed by their recent encounter with Dreams FC in the Confederation Cup, appears to have taken the lead in the pursuit of Issah's signature.

Their proactive engagement with the player following the match has provided them with a potential advantage in negotiations. However, their rivals, including Pyramid FC, Al Masry, and Al Ahly, are not willing to concede defeat easily.

Each club brings its own allure and pedigree to the table, making the decision all the more difficult for Issah.

As negotiations unfold and the competition intensifies, Issah finds himself at the center of a whirlwind of offers and opportunities.