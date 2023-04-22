Four-goal record hero Bassit Seidu bags MVP award against Medeama

Accra Lions forward, Seidu Bassit became the first player to score four goals in a game in this season's Ghana Premier League.

Bassit produced a five-star performance as Accra Lions returned to winning ways with an emphatic win against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

He scored a brace at either side of half time as Lions secured a 4-2 home won to earn him the Man of The Match.

Accra Lions got off to a great start after Emmanuel Dzigbah found Bassit in the box, with the striker wasting no time as he fired home with his left foot.

Half way through the first half, Bassit doubled the lead.

Medeama were awarded a penalty after a strike from Dennis Fordjour hit the hands of defender Samuel Gyimah and up stepped Vincent Atingah to half the deficit.

The Mauve and Yellow restored parity three minutes later through Atingah who converted a another spot kick.

In a dramatic end to the game, second half substitute Boateng sent in a lovely free kick which was met by the head of Bassit to get his hat-trick.

And late in the ninth minute of stoppage time, the striker picked up a long pass from Daniel Oduro before outwitting his marker and firing home his fourth.