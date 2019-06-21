Four players born in new millennium to make 2019 AFCON debut

Out of the 552 players that will feature in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, only four players were born in the 2000s.

Marc Lamti (Tunisia)

Marc Martin Lamti of Tunisia is the youngest player that will feature in the tournament. Born in 28 January 2001, Lamti has only made his debut for the Carthage Eagles on 7 June coming off the bench as an 81st minute substitute against Irak.

The 1.96m defender has impressed coach Alain Giresse, who has decided to keep him on board for the trip to Egypt. Playing at Bayer Leverkusen youth teams, Lamti, who has a German passport, can play in central defence or as a defensive midfielder. He is an important addition to Tunisia's backline in spite of his lack of experience.

Edimar "Ivanof" Vieira Ca (Guinea Bissau)

Guinea Bissau keeper Edimar "Ivanof" Vieira Ca is ready to create history for his country. Born on 14 August 2018, Ivanof is the youngest player on his team and first ever player to participate in a Nations Cup edition playing in the domestic league. The 18-year-old keeper plays for UDIB in Guinea-Bissau. He hasn't featured in any games yet for the Djurtus and can only dream of making his debut on such a big stage.

Mohamed Amissi (Burundi)

Eighteen-year-old winger Mohamed Amissi is nicknamed the Kylian Mbappe of Burundi. The gifted winger only started playing for Burundi in 2019. He was a member of the U19, then the U20 team, and now he has made his senior debut on 11 June in a friendly against Algeria. Born in 3 August 2000 in Burundi, he started playing soccer in Belgium in the youth ranks of Beerschot and Anderlecht before moving to the Netherlands to play at NAC Braga. Amissi, who has a Belgian passport, hopes to get a chance to shine in Egypt to boost his career as he has not played on the senior level in clubs so far.

Cheikh Doucoure (Mali)

Mali have included 19-year-old Cheikh Doucoure in their final 23-man list for the trip to Egypt. Born in 8 January 2000, Doucoure started by playing in his boyhood club AS Bamako before moving to French side Lens in January 2018. Six months later, he established himself as a key player for Lens, who are currently playing in the second division, playing 27 games, scoring two and making two assists. The robust defensive midfielder has received his first call-up last October and made his debut for Mali in a 1–0 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Gabon on 17 November 2018. It is his only international game and he hopes to get an opportunity to shine in a major tournament.