FOURTEEN referees in Anas exposé cleared by Referees Association of Ghana

The Disciplinary Committee of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has exonerated fourteen referees that were captured in the Anas exposé video of any wrongdoing.

In a letter signed by the committee's general secretary Joseph Ayita Mensah dated September 17, 2018, states that the Referees association after conducting further investigation into Tiger PI number 12 documentary has deduced the following officiating officials were found not culpable and have accordingly been acquitted of all alleged offenses.

The cleared referees are as follows:

1. Esther Awo Detse 2. Prince Coffie 3. Wiseman Ghansah 4. Joseph Laryea 5. Edward B. Quaye 6. Solomon Mordey 7. Joseph Ayambila 8. Freeman Awulo 9. Charles Ablor 10. Eku Boateng 11. Latif Adaari 12. Yakubu Nuhu Limann 13. Alhassan Yahaya 14. Emurana Salifu