France condemns racist abuse of black players after World Cup final defeat to Argentina

The French Football Federation (FFF) denounced racist online taunts directed at its players and vowed to take action following Argentina's victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final,

The federation announced on Tuesday that some players had received "unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks" and that it intends to file a complaint against those responsible.

“The French soccer federation condemns with the utmost firmness these intolerable behaviours and abuses,” read the statement on Twitter.

Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni, two black French players, missed their penalties that resulted in a 4-2 victory for Argentina were abused, according to a report from the BBC on Monday.

Coman's penalty kick was saved by Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, and Tchouaméni's attempt was wide, preventing France from retaining the championship they won in 2018.

Teammate Randal Kolo Muani, who missed a last-minute chance, received the offensive messages as well, which included monkey and banana emojis. Randal has since disabled comments on his Instagram posts.

Meta, which owns Instagram, said in a statement to the Athletic that “we’ve removed the disgusting comments for breaking our rules.”