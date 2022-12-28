France legend Thierry Henry reveals why Eddie Nketiah left Chelsea to join Arsenal

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has disclosed why Eddie Nketiah left Chelsea to join their London rivals.

A young Nketiah, who started his career at Chelsea joined Arsenal after he was released by the club in 2015.

The English-born Ghanaian went through the youth systems before signing a long term deal in the summer.

But club legend, Henry revealed competition for places with ex-Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham forced 23-year-old to leave the Blues.

"He was at Chelsea in his early years. People don’t know that," Henry said as quoted by HITC. "Because Tammy Abraham was there and doing what he was doing, he left Chelsea to come to Arsenal," he added.

Nketiah scored as Arsenal came from a goal down to beat West Ham following the resumption of the English Premier League.

“You win a title with a squad. That is very important and what Eddie Nketiah showed tonight, he showed that he can be the answer for the time being," Henry praised Nketiah.