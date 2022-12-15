GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
France president Macron celebrates with players in the dressing room after Morocco win

Published on: 15 December 2022
France president Emmanuel Macron was in the Les Bleus locker room to congratulate the coaching staff and players on qualifying for the World Cup final for the second time in a row.

The French president was present in the main cabin of Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday to watch the match between France and Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals, which ended with the 2018 champions winning with two clean goals scored by Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani.

Goals either side of half-time earned a 2-0 victory for France, although the African nation provided stern resistance and will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their efforts.

After the game, Macron went to the French national team's locker room, shook hands with the players, and congratulated them on reaching the final. He also spoke with a number of international news outlets and media outlets.

France set a date with Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday, while Morocco collides with Croatia in the third and fourth-place match, next Saturday.

