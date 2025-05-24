Francis Abu reaches new milestone at Cercle Brugge

Black Stars midfielder Francis Abu has reached a new milestone at Belgium club Cercle Brugge after helping the club stay in the top division.

The Ghana international marked his 100th appearance for Cercle Brugge after climbing off the bench to feature in the Second Division play-offs against Patro Eisdan.

Abu replaced Hannes Van der Bruggen on the hour mark as the Green and Black strolled to a 3-1 victory and confirm their topflight status.

Cercle Brugge beat Eisden 8-2 on aggregate in the play-offs, with the Ghanaian playing an instrumental role for the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Belgium outfit in 2022 from FC Nordsjaelland and has since been a regular figure in the team, helping them play in Europe last season.

This season Francis Abu made 49 appearances across all competitions for Cercle Brugge, scoring a goal and delivering four assists.

The highly-rated midfielder is expected to make Ghana's squad for the Unity Cup tournament in London next week.