Francis Acquah cites continental ambitions as key factor in Asante Kotoko move

Newly recruited Asante Kotoko defender, Francis Acquah, has revealed that he was influenced by the club's upcoming CAF Confederation Cup participation.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the signing of the left back on a three-year deal from fellow Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United.

Following his unveiling, the 24-year-old confirmed that he turned down several clubs to join Kotoko.

He further expressed his eagerness to feature for the club ahead of the Africa campaign.

“There were other clubs interested, but the stature of Asante Kotoko and the fact that we’ll be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup played a big role in my decision,” Acquah told the club's media.

“I’ve always heard about the passion and support this club receives in continental football, and I’m eager to be part of it for as long as I’m here," he added.

Acquah made 94 league appearances for Bechem United before joining Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile, Kotoko has also confirmed the signing of Hubert Gyau and Johnson Owusu Oppong.