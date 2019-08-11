GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 11 August 2019
Francis Afriyie set for Gor Mahia debut after being named in CAF Champions League squad
Francis Afriyie

Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie has been included in Gor Mahia's 25-man squad for their CAF Champions League campaign.

The former Bechem United player signed a one-year deal with the Kenyan champions.

He could make his debut on Sunday when KO’galo face Aigle Noir of Burundi in the first leg tie.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner between USM Alger of Algeria and Sonidep of Niger.

Gor Mahia's squad

Goalkeepers: Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Bonifae Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.

Forwards: Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.

