Francis Akwafo calls for dedication of Asante Kotoko players ahead of new season

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Francis Akwafo-Boateng has called for the full commitment of the current squad of the club ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Akwafo has stated that serving the club wholeheartedly comes with a lot of rewards as he recounts how fans showered gifts on him during his six-year stay with the Porcupine Warriors.

“When you play with a good heart, you get a lot benefits. Someone could see me and gift me cash. Play with a good heart and the reward will come. When you are dedicated to your work, God brings the blessings,” Akwafo said.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in Beposo, Ashanti Region for their pre-season camping and are also involved in some friendlies as they prepare for next season.

