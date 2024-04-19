Francis Amuzu: Ghanaian winger expresses admiration for Man City star Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu has expressed his admiration for Jeremy Doku, the Belgian-born Ghanaian winger who is making waves at Manchester City.

Amuzu, sidelined for much of the campaign due to the debilitating pubalgia condition, made a triumphant return to action against Antwerp, marking his first appearance since December 17, 2023.

Despite his own challenges, he maintains a close bond with Doku, with the two exchanging regular updates and supporting each other's careers from afar.

Speaking candidly, Amuzu couldn't help but marvel at Doku's exceptional speed on the pitch.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, Amuzu shared his admiration for Doku's exceptional speed, stating, "I still hear JÃ©rÃ©my every day and we watch each other's matches. One day we will have to watch Man City live, but follow in his footsteps? It was a point of work for both of us to remain calmer on the ball, but Doku is so exceptional,"

"How JÃ©rÃ©my went from standstill to a hundred kilometers per hour: wow," Amuzu exclaimed. He highlighted Doku's ability to accelerate as a standout trait, one that he finds truly remarkable and inspiring.

Both players, Belgian-born with Ghanaian heritage, share a common journey in football, navigating the highs and lows of the sport with resilience and determination.

While Amuzu has contributed 15 appearances and 4 goals to Anderlecht's campaign in the Belgian top flight, Doku has been making waves in the Premier League, featuring in 23 games, scoring 3 goals, and providing 7 assists for Manchester City.