Francis Amuzu to lose starting place at Anderlecht following arrival of Nacer Chadli

Ghanaian teen sensation Francis Amuzu could lose his place in the starting line up of Anderlecht following the arrival of Nacer Chadli.

Anderlecht have signed Nacer Chadli on a season long loan from French giants AS Monaco after some impressive performances from Ghanaian youngsters Francis Amzu and Jeremy Doku.

Both players have enjoyed 510 minutes of football this season, each playing a role in all three games in the campaign but have failed to find the back of the new.

Amuzu was expected to take the Jupiler Pro League by storm after an explosive campaign last season, where he played 30 times.

However, after gaining a place in the starting line up, his performances have dwindled forcing player-manger Vincent Kompany to give him special extra training.

Nacer Chadli, has enormous experience playing for the likes of Tottenham, West Brom, Schalke O4 and AS Monaco.