Francis Amuzu's assist propels Gremio to victory over Juventude

In a thrilling GaÃºcho encounter, GrÃªmio edged out Juventude with a 2-1 victory, thanks in part to a pivotal assist from Ghanaian-Belgian winger Francis Amuzu.

The 25-year-old, wearing the number 9 jersey, showcased his playmaking prowess, earning a commendable 7.6 rating from Sofascore.

The match commenced with high intensity, as both teams vied for early dominance. GrÃªmio broke the deadlock in the 14th when Joao Pedro found Martin Braithwaite with a pass. Martin Braithwaite slotted the ball into the net leaving the goalkeeper stranded.

Juventude responded with vigor, equalizing in the 33rd minute through a well-executed play GrÃªmio's defense off guard. Emerson Batalla scored assisted by Jean Carlos. The first half concluded with both teams locked at 1-1, setting the stage for a compelling second half.

After the break, GrÃªmio intensified their offensive efforts. In the 52nd minute, Francis Amuzu assisted Cristian Olivera. He slotted the ball into the net to restore GrÃªmio's lead. Despite Juventude's attempts to mount a comeback, GrÃªmio's defense remained resolute, securing the 2-1 win.