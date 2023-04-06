Francis Andy Kumi: Kotoku Royals striker attracting interest from giants Hearts of Oak

Kotoku Royals striker Francis Andy Kumi has emerged as top transfer target by giants Hearts of Oak.

Kumi, 23, has been on revival crusade since he switched from Bechem United to the Premier League new boys.

The former Asante Kotoko flop has been on the rise, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 12 matches for the Oda-based side.

The performance of the striker has alerted Hearts of Oak to enquire about his availability next season.

Circling media reports suggest the Phobians are interested in pricing him away from the struggling Premier League side next season.

Andy Kumi joined Kotoku Royals in transfer window following an unflattering campaign in Kumasi with powerhouse Asante Kotoko.

He has now found his rhythm and form as he emerges as a key transfer target for the capital giants.

The striker has been nominated for the Player of the Month for March after scoring four goals in the process under review.