Francis Atuahene dazzles; Ema Twumasi cameos in FC Dallas friendly

Published on: 08 July 2019
Ghanaian duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi featured for FC Dallas in their 0-0  friendly draw with Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente on Sunday.

Atuahene was named in the starting line-up and lasted 69 minutes on the pitch.

In the fourth minute, he came close to scoring after beating his man with a clever piece of skill to get into the box but he dragged his shot wide.

In the 66th minute, Atuahene found space on the edge of the box but his shot could only find the side netting.

Twumasi came on in the 69th minute to replace Jonathan Gomez.

Both players are also on loan at USL Championship side Austin Bold FC.

