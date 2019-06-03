Francis Atuahene returns after five-month injury layoff to warm FC Dallas bench in MLS win

FC Dallas striker Francis Atuahene has regained full-fitness after five months out injured and was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders.

Atuahene underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured pectoral muscle in February.

But after making progress in the treatment room, head coach Luchi Gonzalez was satisfied and named him in the match day squad.

But he was not introduced and warmed the bench alongside countryman Ema Twumasi.

Atuahene could be given some game time when FC Dallas travel to Avaya Stadium to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, 8 June, 2019.