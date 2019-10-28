Francis Atuahene 'thankful' to Austin Bold after loan spell end in defeat to Phoenix Rising

Ghanaian striker Francis Atuahene has thanked United Soccer League side Austin Bold after his loan spell came to an end in a penalty shoot out defeat to Phoenix Rising.

The FC Dallas player spent the second half of the season on loan at the USL side, where he played ten times and score a goal as Bold reach the quarter finals in the Western Conference.

Francis Atuahene took to twitter to thank Austin Bold for an amazing season.

"Thank You Austin Bold. What an experience," he posted.

After a pulsating 120 minutes of football, both Austin Bold and Phoenix Rising failed to score as the game went straight to penalty shootout.

Phoenix Rising player Adam Jahn almost opened the scoring when his header from a setpiece delivery hit the crossbar.

Bold's Ghanaian forward Ema Twumasi got close to getting the visitors on top with a one on one with Zac Lubin but couldn't convert.

Austin Bold goalie Restrepo saved Kevon Lambert's attempt but Phenix shotsptopper Lubin stopped two of Bold penalties in nine rounds to give Phoenix the win.

