Francis Narh shines as FC Slavia Mozyr eliminate NFK Minsk in Belarusian Cup

Former Ghana U-20 winger Francis Narh played a key role as FC Slavia Mozyr beat NFK Minsk to progress to the round of 16 in the Belarusian Cup.

The 25-year old starred at the travelling Slavia Mozyr beat NFK in extra time at the Stadyen RtsOP-BGU.

Midfielder Maksym Slyusar opened the scoring nine minutes after the break following a barren first half.

But the lead lasted until the 77th minute, when NFK Minsk equalized after Koshal had expertly converted from the spot.

The game was forced into extra time, where forward Artem Petrenko restored Slavia Mozyr's lead.

With two minutes to end the game, Nikita Melnikov then made it 3-1 as the visitors progressed to the round of 16.

The ex-Black Satellites star joined the Belarus topflight side this summer on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Turkish side Kademir Karabükspor.