Francis Narh’s solo strike enough for Slavia Mozyr to topple Dnyapro in Belarusian Championship

Former Ghana youth striker Francis Narh debut goal for Slavia Mozyr was enough to down Dnyapro 1-0 in the Belarusian top-flight League on Saturday.

Narh joined the Yunost Stadium outfit on a free transfer until the end of the season this summer.

After failing to hit the target in his first three games, the 25-year-old showed his quality in front of goal after hitting a 16th minute strike to ensure the side pipped Dnyapro 1-0 at home.

He was adjudged the best player of the game after enjoying full throttle for the victors.

Meanwhile, his compatriot and teammate Dennis Tetteh was replaced in the 84th minute of the game.

Narh has previously played for Club Africain, Doxa Katokopias, Banik Ostrava and Levski Sofia.

He was a member of the Black Satellites squad that represented Ghana at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup held in Turkey.