GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Franck Mbella reunites with former coach at Kotoko Prosper Ogum in Egypt

Published on: 27 December 2022
Franck Mbella reunites with former coach at Kotoko Prosper Ogum in Egypt
Prosper Narteh Ogum and Franck Mbella Etouga.

Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga visited his former trainer Prosper Narteh Ogum at the Black Galaxies training camp in Egypt.

Etouga, who now features for Al Masry, drove to the capital to express his gratitude to his former boss and present him his jersey.

The Cameroon international’s 21 goals in 30 appearances helped Kotoko to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League under the tutelage of Ogum.

Etouga, 21, also shared some moment with his former teammates in Ghana’s CHAN squad.

The Black Galaxies are in Egypt preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more