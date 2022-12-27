Franck Mbella reunites with former coach at Kotoko Prosper Ogum in Egypt

Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga visited his former trainer Prosper Narteh Ogum at the Black Galaxies training camp in Egypt.

Etouga, who now features for Al Masry, drove to the capital to express his gratitude to his former boss and present him his jersey.

The Cameroon international’s 21 goals in 30 appearances helped Kotoko to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League under the tutelage of Ogum.

Etouga, 21, also shared some moment with his former teammates in Ghana’s CHAN squad.

The Black Galaxies are in Egypt preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.