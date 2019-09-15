Frank Acheampong bags NINTH league goal as Tianjin Teda dispatch Shanghai Shenua in CSL

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored his ninth league goal for Tianjin Teda as they defeated Shanghai Shenua 3-0 in the Chinese Super League on Sunday morning.

Acheampong opened the floodgate for the hosts with a 12th minute strike before German international Sandro Wagner gave them the cushioning in the 21st minute.

Zheng Kaimu added the third goal for Teda — just six minutes after recess.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo failed to reduce the deficit for the visitors after fluffing his line from 12 yards in the 84th minute.

Acheampong was substituted in the 90th minute of the game with the three points safe in the bag for Tianjin Teda.

He has netted 9 goals and tallied 6 assists for the Blue and White lads in the ongoing campaign.