Frank Acheampong meets Accra Lions co-owner and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus

China-based Ghanaian footballer, Frank Acheampong has finally met Accra Lions co-owner, Lothar Matthaus.

The former Ghana youth international runs the Premier League club alongside the legendary German footballer.

Matthaus bought the Ghana Premier League outfit in May 2023, with the objective to helping young footballers in the West African nation.

Acheampong, who is yet to hang up his boots has been investing in the club for years now.

The Shenzen FC captain took to social media to share his excitement after meeting the former World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions will next face Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in the domestic league following a decent run of form this season. The Accra-based outfit are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Acheampong is currently on holidays following the end of the Chinese Super League a fortnight ago.