Frank Acheampong ranked in FIFA 20's fastest players

Ghana winger Frank ACheampong has been ranked 12th in FIFA 20's fastest players.

The Tianjin Teda attacker is just ahead of Manchester United sensation Daniel James and behind the likes of Douglas Costa, Sadio Mane, Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng and Kylian Mbappe.

The ranked list has 13 players with speeds ranging from 96 to 94.

France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe tops with 96, same as Adama Traore.

At 95, there are Anibal Chala, Kensuke Nagai, Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Gelson Martins.

Sadio Mane, Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng, Douglas Costa, Inaki Williams, Ismailla Sarr, Frank Acheampong and Daniel James complete the list.

FIFA 20 is set to launched on 27th September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.