Frank Acheampong scores but Shenzhen suffer late defeat in Chinese Super League

Frank Acheampong was on the scoresheet for Shenzhen in the Chinese Super League on Saturday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Shanghai Port on the road.

The Ghana international rippled the net of their opponents in the 84th minute with a header.

This levelled the scoring at 2-2.

Shanghai opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Jiang Guangtai netted with a close-range follow-up shot from a corner, but blotted his copybook by being sent off in the 53rd minute for a reckless tackle.

But the 10-man hosts doubled their lead when striker Markus Pink blasted a shot into the far corner just three minutes.

On 63 minutes, Jiang Zhipeng pulled one back for Shenzhen before Acheampong equalized.

But Shanghai Port snatched the winner in injury time when China international striker Wu Lei sealed the victory with a solo effort.