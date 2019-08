Frank Acheampong won a penalty and scored the goal which gave Tianjin Teda a 2-1 win over Wuhan Zall in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The Ghana international doubled the lead in the 69th minute when he directed home a cross from left winger Rong Hao with his weaker right foot into the net.

Before that, he was brought down inside the box for a penalty which was converted by Brazilian Jonathan In the 54th minute.

Rafael Silva pulled one back for the visitors in the 79th minute.