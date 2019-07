Frank Acheampong scored his sixth goal of the season in the Chinese Super League in Tianjin Teda's 2-1 win Jiangsu Suning on Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored one minute into the second half to double their lead.

Sandro Wagner had given them the lead after 12 minutes.

Acheampong last the entire duration of the match and was making his 16th league appearance.