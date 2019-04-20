Frank Acheampong scores winning goal for Tianjin Teda in victory over Henan Jianye

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong was the hero for Tianjin Teda as they inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Saturday morning.

Teda started the match on the front-foot and were deservedly handed the advantage through Kaimu Zheng 13th and 45th minute respective strikes.

Henan Jianye quickly halved the deficit two minutes after the break courtesy English-born Chinese forward Tim Chow.

Cameroonian forward Franck Ohandza drew them level with a 58th minute penalty goal.

With the match heading for a draw, Frank Acheampong ensured Tianjin Teda leave the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium with the three points as he struck on the 75th minute mark.

The goal was Acheampong's second in six league matches for the Blue and White lads in the ongoing season.