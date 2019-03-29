Frank Acheampong's 93rd minute strike steals win for Tianjin TEDA in China

Tianjin TEDA star Frank Acheampong scored a stoppage time winner to pull the victory rug from under the feet of Guangzhou R&F in a 4-3 success on Friday in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghana international controlled a ball at the edge of the box with his left foot, rolled it forward before blasting it to the far post beyond the stretched hand of goalkeeper Cheng Yuelei in the 93rd minute.

It was his first league goal of the season in three matches.

Tianjin TEDA had taken a two-zero lead by the 27th minute but Guangzhou R&F were level at 3-3 by the the 86th minute thanks to two quick goals in two minutes.