Frank Acheampong's heroics propel Shenzhen FC to spectacular comeback victory

In a thrilling Chinese Super League encounter, Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong showcased his immense talent and inspired his team, Shenzhen FC, to a remarkable comeback win over Meizhou Hakka.

The former RSC Anderlecht man played a pivotal role in his team's 3-2 victory, contributing to all three goals in a scintillating display.

Shenzhen FC initially found themselves trailing by two goals, courtesy of strikes from Chaosheng Yao in the 8th minute and Ximing Pan in the 32nd minute, both assisted by the talented Weihui Rao.

The visitors seemed in control as the first half drew to a close, leading 2-0. However, Acheampong injected hope into the match with a superb finish in the 74th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Shenzhen FC restored parity when Acheampong later set up Yuan Zhang. In a dramatic twist, four minutes away from the final whistle, Acheampong once again demonstrated his impact on the game by setting up Yue Liu to score the winning goal for Shenzhen FC completing a great 3-2 comeback victory.