Frank Akoto delighted to make Legon Cities debut in victory over Karela United

Former Ashantigold midfielder, Frank Akoto has shared his excitement after making his debut for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League opener against Karela United.

Akoto joined the Royals in the transfer window after leaving the Miners following their ban from Ghana football.

The former Heart of Lions player joined the game in the second half as Legon Cities rallied from a goal down to beat Karela United.

"First minutes for the Royals. Happy to be back and most importantly with a win," he wrote on social media after the match.

A second half brace with Frank Antwi, who was adjudged Man of the Match, ensured the host collected all three points at the El Wak Stadium.

Akoto and his teammates will make a short trip in the capital to face Accra Lion on matchday 2.