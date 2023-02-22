Frank Etouga Mbella explains why he ditched Asante Kotoko for Egyptian club

Former Asante Kotoko striker Frank Etouga Mbella says it was the right time to leave the club after helping the Porcupine Warriors win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Cameroonian forward was the breakout star in the Kotoko team that season under former coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Mbella scored 21 goals, one short of the goal king winner Yaw Annor in the season.

Mbella had signed a two-year contract after joining Kotoko from Cameroonian club Fortuna du Mfou.

However he spent just one season and pushed for a move to Egyptian side Al Masry.

Speaking in an interview on why he ditched Asante Kotoko just after a season he said,

“I made a choice to leave Asante Kotoko after helping them win the league title and I do not regret any decision to leave the team,”.

“I’m a professional player and I stay focused to attain my goals in life. Currently, my focus is on Al Masry and to help the team win glories” he added.

The Cameroonian forward following his explosive performance in the Ghana Premier League joined Al Masry in the Egyptian League on a permanent deal in a deal worth $400,000.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances and scored one goal since joining Al Masry.