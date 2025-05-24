Frank Junior Adjei shines with assist in Värnamo’s 1-1 draw against Öster

Frank Junior Adjei played a key role as IFK VÃ¤rnamo were held to a 1-1 draw by Ã–sters IF in Round 11 of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday afternoon at Finnvedsvallen.

The Ghanaian attacker, who started and completed the full 90 minutes, impressed fans with his sharp movement and vision. His standout moment came in the 8th minute when he slipped a smart pass to Ajdin Zeljkovic, who drilled a low shot from outside the box to give VÃ¤rnamo an early lead.

VÃ¤rnamo looked on course for a win despite having just 39% possession and fewer chances. But Ã–ster, who had more of the ball and created two big chances, kept pressing.

Their persistence paid off in the 89th minute when Lars Bergqvist rose highest to head in a pinpoint cross from Daniel Ljung, leaving the home crowd stunned.

The draw means VÃ¤rnamo now have six wins, six draws, and five losses against Ã–sters IF in their recent head-to-head record.

Next up, VÃ¤rnamo face MjÃ¤llby on June 1.