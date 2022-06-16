Frank Mbella: Agent reveals receiving over 5000 calls from clubs and agents 

Frank Mbella's agent, Amadou Fontem Tigana has disclosed that he has received over 5000 calls from interested parties for his client.

The 20-year-old played a key role in Asante Kotoko clinching their 24th Premier League title.

Mbella is in contention for the Ghana Premier League goal king award this season.

The Cameroonian striker has scored 21 goals and also close to equaling a record in the Ghana Premier League for the most goals scored in a season.

Tigana who represents the Frank Mbella disclosed that he has received a lot of offers for his client following his outstanding performance this season.

“Because of Etouga I have got more than 5000 calls", he told Happy FM.

"I have been managing top Cameroonian players like Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Young Boys. So I am not after the money but because of Etouga the connection I have is more than the other players I am even managing.

"I had a contract for him at South Africa but I preferred he went to Ghana. Asante Kotoko platform is very big. I sent him here with the notion that he will not last more than two years”.

Tigana is the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Soccer Scout Management Agency and a FIFA Intermediary Player Agent