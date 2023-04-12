Frankfurt to pay €5 million to secure Ansgar Knauff from Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly close to securing the signature of German youth international Ansgar Knauff, who has Ghanaian roots.

The talented 21-year-old attacker is set to leave his current club, Borussia Dortmund, this June and commit his future to Frankfurt, where he is currently on loan.

Knauff is highly rated in German football circles, having made 47 appearances for Frankfurt since joining them in July 2022.

He has scored four goals and provided five assists for the team, and his impressive performances have caught the attention of several clubs across Europe.

Frankfurt will have to pay Dortmund a fee of €5 million as a training compensation to secure Knauff's services on a permanent basis.

However, it seems that the club is willing to meet Dortmund's demands, as they see the young forward as an important addition to their squad for the future.

Knauff's decision to join Frankfurt is a major boost for the club, as they look to build a team capable of challenging for major honours in the future.