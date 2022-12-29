Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff recovers from injury

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff is available for selection after recovering from an injury.
The German-born Ghanaian wideman picked up a thigh injury during a training session at the beginning of December.
But it has turned out that the setback was just a slight muscle spasm.
The 20-year-old will be allowed a few days rest and will resume training afterwards.
Knauff will be a fit member of the Frankfurt tour group going to the training camp in Dubai in January.
The German Under-21 wideman will be keen to build on his performance in the first half of the season.
He is on loan from Borussia Dortmund.