Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff recovers from injury

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff is available for selection after recovering from an injury.

The German-born Ghanaian wideman picked up a thigh injury during a training session at the beginning of December.

But it has turned out that the setback was just a slight muscle spasm.

The 20-year-old will be allowed a few days rest and will resume training afterwards.

Knauff will be a fit member of the Frankfurt tour group going to the training camp in Dubai in January.

The German Under-21 wideman will be keen to build on his performance in the first half of the season.

He is on loan from Borussia Dortmund.