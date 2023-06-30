Fred Pappoe calls for increased prize money in Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, Fred Pappoe, has called for a significant increase in the prize money for the Ghana Premier League.

In a heartfelt plea to the country's football authorities, Pappoe emphasised the urgent need for higher financial rewards, stressing the importance of providing stronger incentives for both clubs and players.

Medeama received GHC300,000 for winning the league championship last season, their first. Kotoko, who won the league two seasons ago, earned GHC250,000.

Speaking to Peace FM, Pappoe said, "As you can see we all become wiser after the event I think the figure was fixed before the league started so at the time we were not complaining but now looking back and going forward for further competitions if we can up it."

"But you know it all depends on sponsorship and the way we agree to share the sponsorship money. And that one is the clubs the clubs are part of how we will do it we will use this for that and that.

"The clubs are fully in the know so if we feel it is not good we can always go back once the opportunity comes then we do better to ourselves."

The 2023/24 season is expected to get underway later in the year.