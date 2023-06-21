Fred Pappoe expresses confidence in Asamoah Gyan's potential as a successful coach

Fred Pappoe, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, has voiced his belief that former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has the potential to become a successful coach in the future.

Gyan recently announced his retirement from professional football after an illustrious 20-year career.

Pappoe commended Gyan for his remarkable achievements, particularly with the Ghana national team, and urged the 37-year-old striker to seriously consider pursuing a career in coaching.

Given Gyan's wealth of experience gained from playing at the highest level and his exposure to numerous coaches throughout his career, Pappoe expressed confidence that Gyan has the right mentality and knowledge to excel as a coach.

"It is good if he says he wants to go into coaching because he's been exposed to a lot of coaches. He's played at the highest level, and I'm sure he's started taking his coaching training programs very seriously," Pappoe stated in an interview with 3Sports.

"I believe he is getting almost close to the top level. I'm quite sure Asamoah will turn out to be a very good coach. He has the right mentality to succeed."

Gyan ended his career as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances, as well as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with six goals.