Fred Pappoe laments poor Premier League officiating

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe says the performance of Ghana Premier referees still leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Pappoe remarked that he hasn’t witnessed any improvements over the years, and believes more should be done in that aspect of the game to make the League more attractive.

Speaking to Asempa Sports he said: “A few times I kept asking myself whether the officials we had before the Anas period were better or worse than the ones we have now. Seriously, officiating you still think remains a problem.

“There are some errors you can clearly say this is a typical human error but where those kind of errors are consistent with one or two particular referees and the mention of their names is associated with something bad…Officiating is still very bad. We still need to do a lot about it, a lot of good things about it.”